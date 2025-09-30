- Genel bakış
JPM-PM: J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/
JPM-PM fiyatı bugün -0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.07 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.23 aralığında işlem gördü.
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is JPM-PM stock price today?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 19.09 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 19.11, and trading volume reached 120. The live price chart of JPM-PM shows these updates.
Does J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 19.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.79% and USD. View the chart live to track JPM-PM movements.
How to buy JPM-PM stock?
You can buy J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 19.09. Orders are usually placed near 19.09 or 19.39, while 120 and -0.73% show market activity. Follow JPM-PM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPM-PM stock?
Investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 17.30 - 19.81 and current price 19.09. Many compare 3.30% and 7.79% before placing orders at 19.09 or 19.39. Explore the JPM-PM price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO in the past year was 19.81. Within 17.30 - 19.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.
What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM-PM) over the year was 17.30. Comparing it with the current 19.09 and 17.30 - 19.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPM-PM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPM-PM stock split?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.11, and 7.79% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 19.11
- Açılış
- 19.23
- Satış
- 19.09
- Alış
- 19.39
- Düşük
- 19.07
- Yüksek
- 19.23
- Hacim
- 120
- Günlük değişim
- -0.10%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.30%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.79%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.79%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4