- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JPM-PM: J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/
JPM-PM exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.10 and at a high of 19.23.
Follow J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JPM-PM stock price today?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 19.15 today. It trades within 0.21%, yesterday's close was 19.11, and trading volume reached 85. The live price chart of JPM-PM shows these updates.
Does J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 19.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.13% and USD. View the chart live to track JPM-PM movements.
How to buy JPM-PM stock?
You can buy J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 19.15. Orders are usually placed near 19.15 or 19.45, while 85 and -0.42% show market activity. Follow JPM-PM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPM-PM stock?
Investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 17.30 - 19.81 and current price 19.15. Many compare 3.63% and 8.13% before placing orders at 19.15 or 19.45. Explore the JPM-PM price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO in the past year was 19.81. Within 17.30 - 19.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.
What are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM-PM) over the year was 17.30. Comparing it with the current 19.15 and 17.30 - 19.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPM-PM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPM-PM stock split?
J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.11, and 8.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.11
- Open
- 19.23
- Bid
- 19.15
- Ask
- 19.45
- Low
- 19.10
- High
- 19.23
- Volume
- 85
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 3.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.13%
- Year Change
- 8.13%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev