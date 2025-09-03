- Genel bakış
JHMM: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
JHMM fiyatı bugün 0.99% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 64.12 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 64.53 aralığında işlem gördü.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
JHMM haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is JHMM stock price today?
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) stock is priced at 64.49 today. It trades within 0.99%, yesterday's close was 63.86, and trading volume reached 469.
Does JHMM stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 64.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.32% and USD.
How to buy JHMM stock?
You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) shares at the current price of 64.49. Orders are usually placed near 64.49 or 64.79, while 469 and 0.50% show market activity.
How to invest into JHMM stock?
Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.29 - 65.30 and current price 64.49. Many compare 1.82% and 12.98% before placing orders at 64.49 or 64.79.
What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) in the past year was 65.30. Within 49.29 - 65.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.86 helps spot resistance levels.
What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) over the year was 49.29. Comparing it with the current 64.49 and 49.29 - 65.30 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did JHMM stock split?
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.86, and 7.32% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 63.86
- Açılış
- 64.17
- Satış
- 64.49
- Alış
- 64.79
- Düşük
- 64.12
- Yüksek
- 64.53
- Hacim
- 469
- Günlük değişim
- 0.99%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.82%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.98%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.32%