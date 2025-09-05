CotationsSections
Devises / JHMM
JHMM: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

64.49 USD 0.63 (0.99%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de JHMM a changé de 0.99% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 64.12 et à un maximum de 64.53.

Suivez la dynamique John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Foire Aux Questions

What is JHMM stock price today?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) stock is priced at 64.49 today. It trades within 0.99%, yesterday's close was 63.86, and trading volume reached 469.

Does JHMM stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 64.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.32% and USD.

How to buy JHMM stock?

You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) shares at the current price of 64.49. Orders are usually placed near 64.49 or 64.79, while 469 and 0.50% show market activity.

How to invest into JHMM stock?

Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.29 - 65.30 and current price 64.49. Many compare 1.82% and 12.98% before placing orders at 64.49 or 64.79.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) in the past year was 65.30. Within 49.29 - 65.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) over the year was 49.29. Comparing it with the current 64.49 and 49.29 - 65.30 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JHMM stock split?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.86, and 7.32% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
64.12 64.53
Range Annuel
49.29 65.30
Clôture Précédente
63.86
Ouverture
64.17
Bid
64.49
Ask
64.79
Plus Bas
64.12
Plus Haut
64.53
Volume
469
Changement quotidien
0.99%
Changement Mensuel
1.82%
Changement à 6 Mois
12.98%
Changement Annuel
7.32%
28 septembre, dimanche