JHMM: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

64.49 USD 0.63 (0.99%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс JHMM за сегодня изменился на 0.99%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 64.12, а максимальная — 64.53.

Следите за динамикой John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is JHMM stock price today?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) stock is priced at 64.49 today. It trades within 0.99%, yesterday's close was 63.86, and trading volume reached 469.

Does JHMM stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 64.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.32% and USD.

How to buy JHMM stock?

You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) shares at the current price of 64.49. Orders are usually placed near 64.49 or 64.79, while 469 and 0.50% show market activity.

How to invest into JHMM stock?

Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.29 - 65.30 and current price 64.49. Many compare 1.82% and 12.98% before placing orders at 64.49 or 64.79.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) in the past year was 65.30. Within 49.29 - 65.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) over the year was 49.29. Comparing it with the current 64.49 and 49.29 - 65.30 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JHMM stock split?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.86, and 7.32% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
64.12 64.53
Годовой диапазон
49.29 65.30
Предыдущее закрытие
63.86
Open
64.17
Bid
64.49
Ask
64.79
Low
64.12
High
64.53
Объем
469
Дневное изменение
0.99%
Месячное изменение
1.82%
6-месячное изменение
12.98%
Годовое изменение
7.32%
28 сентября, воскресенье