JHMM: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

64.49 USD 0.63 (0.99%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von JHMM hat sich für heute um 0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 64.53 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Häufige Fragen

What is JHMM stock price today?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) stock is priced at 64.49 today. It trades within 0.99%, yesterday's close was 63.86, and trading volume reached 469.

Does JHMM stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 64.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.32% and USD.

How to buy JHMM stock?

You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) shares at the current price of 64.49. Orders are usually placed near 64.49 or 64.79, while 469 and 0.50% show market activity.

How to invest into JHMM stock?

Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.29 - 65.30 and current price 64.49. Many compare 1.82% and 12.98% before placing orders at 64.49 or 64.79.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) in the past year was 65.30. Within 49.29 - 65.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) over the year was 49.29. Comparing it with the current 64.49 and 49.29 - 65.30 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JHMM stock split?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.86, and 7.32% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
64.12 64.53
Jahresspanne
49.29 65.30
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
63.86
Eröffnung
64.17
Bid
64.49
Ask
64.79
Tief
64.12
Hoch
64.53
Volumen
469
Tagesänderung
0.99%
Monatsänderung
1.82%
6-Monatsänderung
12.98%
Jahresänderung
7.32%
