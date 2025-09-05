CotaçõesSeções
JHMM: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

64.49 USD 0.63 (0.99%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do JHMM para hoje mudou para 0.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 64.12 e o mais alto foi 64.53.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is JHMM stock price today?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) stock is priced at 64.49 today. It trades within 0.99%, yesterday's close was 63.86, and trading volume reached 469.

Does JHMM stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 64.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.32% and USD.

How to buy JHMM stock?

You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) shares at the current price of 64.49. Orders are usually placed near 64.49 or 64.79, while 469 and 0.50% show market activity.

How to invest into JHMM stock?

Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.29 - 65.30 and current price 64.49. Many compare 1.82% and 12.98% before placing orders at 64.49 or 64.79.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) in the past year was 65.30. Within 49.29 - 65.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) over the year was 49.29. Comparing it with the current 64.49 and 49.29 - 65.30 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JHMM stock split?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.86, and 7.32% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
64.12 64.53
Faixa anual
49.29 65.30
Fechamento anterior
63.86
Open
64.17
Bid
64.49
Ask
64.79
Low
64.12
High
64.53
Volume
469
Mudança diária
0.99%
Mudança mensal
1.82%
Mudança de 6 meses
12.98%
Mudança anual
7.32%
28 setembro, domingo