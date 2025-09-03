QuotesSections
JHMM: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

64.30 USD 0.44 (0.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JHMM exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.12 and at a high of 64.41.

Follow John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JHMM stock price today?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) stock is priced at 64.30 today. It trades within 0.69%, yesterday's close was 63.86, and trading volume reached 160.

Does JHMM stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 64.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.01% and USD.

How to buy JHMM stock?

You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) shares at the current price of 64.30. Orders are usually placed near 64.30 or 64.60, while 160 and 0.20% show market activity.

How to invest into JHMM stock?

Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.29 - 65.30 and current price 64.30. Many compare 1.52% and 12.65% before placing orders at 64.30 or 64.60.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) in the past year was 65.30. Within 49.29 - 65.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) over the year was 49.29. Comparing it with the current 64.30 and 49.29 - 65.30 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JHMM stock split?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.86, and 7.01% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
64.12 64.41
Year Range
49.29 65.30
Previous Close
63.86
Open
64.17
Bid
64.30
Ask
64.60
Low
64.12
High
64.41
Volume
160
Daily Change
0.69%
Month Change
1.52%
6 Months Change
12.65%
Year Change
7.01%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K