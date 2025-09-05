시세섹션
JHMM: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

64.49 USD 0.63 (0.99%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

JHMM 환율이 오늘 0.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 64.12이고 고가는 64.53이었습니다.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is JHMM stock price today?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) stock is priced at 64.49 today. It trades within 0.99%, yesterday's close was 63.86, and trading volume reached 469.

Does JHMM stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 64.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.32% and USD.

How to buy JHMM stock?

You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) shares at the current price of 64.49. Orders are usually placed near 64.49 or 64.79, while 469 and 0.50% show market activity.

How to invest into JHMM stock?

Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.29 - 65.30 and current price 64.49. Many compare 1.82% and 12.98% before placing orders at 64.49 or 64.79.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) in the past year was 65.30. Within 49.29 - 65.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) over the year was 49.29. Comparing it with the current 64.49 and 49.29 - 65.30 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JHMM stock split?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.86, and 7.32% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
64.12 64.53
년간 변동
49.29 65.30
이전 종가
63.86
시가
64.17
Bid
64.49
Ask
64.79
저가
64.12
고가
64.53
볼륨
469
일일 변동
0.99%
월 변동
1.82%
6개월 변동
12.98%
년간 변동율
7.32%
28 9월, 일요일