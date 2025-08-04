Dövizler / JHG
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc
44.81 USD 0.36 (0.80%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
JHG fiyatı bugün -0.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 44.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 45.09 aralığında işlem gördü.
Janus Henderson Group plc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
44.52 45.09
Yıllık aralık
28.26 46.68
- Önceki kapanış
- 45.17
- Açılış
- 45.09
- Satış
- 44.81
- Alış
- 45.11
- Düşük
- 44.52
- Yüksek
- 45.09
- Hacim
- 1.133 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.80%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.96%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 24.89%
- Yıllık değişim
- 18.17%
21 Eylül, Pazar