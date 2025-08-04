FiyatlarBölümler
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc

44.81 USD 0.36 (0.80%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

JHG fiyatı bugün -0.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 44.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 45.09 aralığında işlem gördü.

Janus Henderson Group plc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
44.52 45.09
Yıllık aralık
28.26 46.68
Önceki kapanış
45.17
Açılış
45.09
Satış
44.81
Alış
45.11
Düşük
44.52
Yüksek
45.09
Hacim
1.133 K
Günlük değişim
-0.80%
Aylık değişim
2.96%
6 aylık değişim
24.89%
Yıllık değişim
18.17%
21 Eylül, Pazar