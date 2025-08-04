CotationsSections
JHG
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc

44.81 USD 0.36 (0.80%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de JHG a changé de -0.80% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 44.52 et à un maximum de 45.09.

Suivez la dynamique Janus Henderson Group plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
44.52 45.09
Range Annuel
28.26 46.68
Clôture Précédente
45.17
Ouverture
45.09
Bid
44.81
Ask
45.11
Plus Bas
44.52
Plus Haut
45.09
Volume
1.133 K
Changement quotidien
-0.80%
Changement Mensuel
2.96%
Changement à 6 Mois
24.89%
Changement Annuel
18.17%
20 septembre, samedi