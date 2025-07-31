Currencies / JHG
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc
44.17 USD 0.81 (1.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JHG exchange rate has changed by -1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.63 and at a high of 44.86.
Follow Janus Henderson Group plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JHG News
Daily Range
43.63 44.86
Year Range
28.26 46.68
- Previous Close
- 44.98
- Open
- 44.81
- Bid
- 44.17
- Ask
- 44.47
- Low
- 43.63
- High
- 44.86
- Volume
- 821
- Daily Change
- -1.80%
- Month Change
- 1.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.10%
- Year Change
- 16.48%
