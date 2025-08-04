货币 / JHG
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc
44.88 USD 0.48 (1.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JHG汇率已更改1.08%。当日，交易品种以低点44.25和高点44.90进行交易。
关注Janus Henderson Group plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
44.25 44.90
年范围
28.26 46.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 44.40
- 开盘价
- 44.38
- 卖价
- 44.88
- 买价
- 45.18
- 最低价
- 44.25
- 最高价
- 44.90
- 交易量
- 106
- 日变化
- 1.08%
- 月变化
- 3.13%
- 6个月变化
- 25.08%
- 年变化
- 18.35%
