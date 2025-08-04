通貨 / JHG
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc
45.17 USD 0.64 (1.44%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JHGの今日の為替レートは、1.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.93の安値と45.55の高値で取引されました。
Janus Henderson Group plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JHG News
1日のレンジ
44.93 45.55
1年のレンジ
28.26 46.68
- 以前の終値
- 44.53
- 始値
- 44.96
- 買値
- 45.17
- 買値
- 45.47
- 安値
- 44.93
- 高値
- 45.55
- 出来高
- 988
- 1日の変化
- 1.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.89%
- 1年の変化
- 19.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K