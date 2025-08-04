クォートセクション
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc

45.17 USD 0.64 (1.44%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

JHGの今日の為替レートは、1.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.93の安値と45.55の高値で取引されました。

Janus Henderson Group plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
44.93 45.55
1年のレンジ
28.26 46.68
以前の終値
44.53
始値
44.96
買値
45.17
買値
45.47
安値
44.93
高値
45.55
出来高
988
1日の変化
1.44%
1ヶ月の変化
3.79%
6ヶ月の変化
25.89%
1年の変化
19.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K