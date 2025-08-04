QuotazioniSezioni
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc

44.81 USD 0.36 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JHG ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.52 e ad un massimo di 45.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Janus Henderson Group plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
44.52 45.09
Intervallo Annuale
28.26 46.68
Chiusura Precedente
45.17
Apertura
45.09
Bid
44.81
Ask
45.11
Minimo
44.52
Massimo
45.09
Volume
1.133 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
2.96%
Variazione Semestrale
24.89%
Variazione Annuale
18.17%
20 settembre, sabato