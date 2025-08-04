Valute / JHG
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc
44.81 USD 0.36 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JHG ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.52 e ad un massimo di 45.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Janus Henderson Group plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.52 45.09
Intervallo Annuale
28.26 46.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.17
- Apertura
- 45.09
- Bid
- 44.81
- Ask
- 45.11
- Minimo
- 44.52
- Massimo
- 45.09
- Volume
- 1.133 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.17%
20 settembre, sabato