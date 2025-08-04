Moedas / JHG
JHG: Janus Henderson Group plc
45.04 USD 0.51 (1.15%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JHG para hoje mudou para 1.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.93 e o mais alto foi 45.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Janus Henderson Group plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
JHG Notícias
Faixa diária
44.93 45.17
Faixa anual
28.26 46.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.53
- Open
- 44.96
- Bid
- 45.04
- Ask
- 45.34
- Low
- 44.93
- High
- 45.17
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- 1.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.53%
- Mudança anual
- 18.78%
