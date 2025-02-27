KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / ITOT
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

ITOT: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

146.41 USD 0.22 (0.15%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ITOT fiyatı bugün 0.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 145.83 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 146.61 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ITOT haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is ITOT stock price today?

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock is priced at 146.41 today. It trades within 0.15%, yesterday's close was 146.19, and trading volume reached 1508. The live price chart of ITOT shows these updates.

Does iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF is currently valued at 146.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.82% and USD. View the chart live to track ITOT movements.

How to buy ITOT stock?

You can buy iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF shares at the current price of 146.41. Orders are usually placed near 146.41 or 146.71, while 1508 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow ITOT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ITOT stock?

Investing in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.00 - 146.61 and current price 146.41. Many compare 0.90% and 19.72% before placing orders at 146.41 or 146.71. Explore the ITOT price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the past year was 146.61. Within 105.00 - 146.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 146.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) over the year was 105.00. Comparing it with the current 146.41 and 105.00 - 146.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITOT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ITOT stock split?

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 146.19, and 16.82% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
145.83 146.61
Yıllık aralık
105.00 146.61
Önceki kapanış
146.19
Açılış
146.59
Satış
146.41
Alış
146.71
Düşük
145.83
Yüksek
146.61
Hacim
1.508 K
Günlük değişim
0.15%
Aylık değişim
0.90%
6 aylık değişim
19.72%
Yıllık değişim
16.82%
02 Ekim, Perşembe
12:30
USD
Yeni İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
207 K
Önceki
218 K
12:30
USD
Devam Eden İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.923 M
Önceki
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Fabrika Siparişleri (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
2.5%
Önceki
-1.3%