- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ITOT: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
ITOT fiyatı bugün 0.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 145.83 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 146.61 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITOT haberleri
- Buy, Hold and Build Wealth: ETFs for Long-Term Investors
- ETFs to Gain as Inflation Edges Higher in August
- ITOT: The Near-Term Risks Are Higher
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Spectris: Takeover Highlights Hidden Value In U.K. Small-Cap Stocks (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- ITOT: Opportunities And Risks Are Balanced (NYSEARCA:ITOT)
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Portfolio Rebalancing: Free Lunch Or Empty Calories? (NYSEARCA:ELM)
- iShares S&P Total Stock Market ETF Vs. Vanguard's VTI: Virtually Identical In Many Ways
- Small Cap Tilt Means SCHB Will Underperform Large Cap Blends
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ITOT stock price today?
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock is priced at 146.41 today. It trades within 0.15%, yesterday's close was 146.19, and trading volume reached 1508. The live price chart of ITOT shows these updates.
Does iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF is currently valued at 146.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.82% and USD. View the chart live to track ITOT movements.
How to buy ITOT stock?
You can buy iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF shares at the current price of 146.41. Orders are usually placed near 146.41 or 146.71, while 1508 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow ITOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ITOT stock?
Investing in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.00 - 146.61 and current price 146.41. Many compare 0.90% and 19.72% before placing orders at 146.41 or 146.71. Explore the ITOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the past year was 146.61. Within 105.00 - 146.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 146.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) over the year was 105.00. Comparing it with the current 146.41 and 105.00 - 146.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ITOT stock split?
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 146.19, and 16.82% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 146.19
- Açılış
- 146.59
- Satış
- 146.41
- Alış
- 146.71
- Düşük
- 145.83
- Yüksek
- 146.61
- Hacim
- 1.508 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.15%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.90%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 19.72%
- Yıllık değişim
- 16.82%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%