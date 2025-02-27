Valute / ITOT
ITOT: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
145.41 USD 0.57 (0.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ITOT ha avuto una variazione del 0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 144.70 e ad un massimo di 145.55.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ITOT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
144.70 145.55
Intervallo Annuale
105.00 145.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 144.84
- Apertura
- 145.15
- Bid
- 145.41
- Ask
- 145.71
- Minimo
- 144.70
- Massimo
- 145.55
- Volume
- 1.676 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.77%
21 settembre, domenica