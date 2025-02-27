QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ITOT
Tornare a Azioni

ITOT: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

145.41 USD 0.57 (0.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ITOT ha avuto una variazione del 0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 144.70 e ad un massimo di 145.55.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ITOT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
144.70 145.55
Intervallo Annuale
105.00 145.55
Chiusura Precedente
144.84
Apertura
145.15
Bid
145.41
Ask
145.71
Minimo
144.70
Massimo
145.55
Volume
1.676 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.39%
Variazione Mensile
4.21%
Variazione Semestrale
19.60%
Variazione Annuale
15.77%
21 settembre, domenica