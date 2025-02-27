Currencies / ITOT
ITOT: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
144.05 USD 0.64 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ITOT exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 143.85 and at a high of 144.47.
Follow iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ITOT News
- ETFs to Gain as Inflation Edges Higher in August
- ITOT: The Near-Term Risks Are Higher
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Spectris: Takeover Highlights Hidden Value In U.K. Small-Cap Stocks (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- ITOT: Opportunities And Risks Are Balanced (NYSEARCA:ITOT)
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Portfolio Rebalancing: Free Lunch Or Empty Calories? (NYSEARCA:ELM)
- iShares S&P Total Stock Market ETF Vs. Vanguard's VTI: Virtually Identical In Many Ways
- Small Cap Tilt Means SCHB Will Underperform Large Cap Blends
Daily Range
143.85 144.47
Year Range
105.00 144.78
- Previous Close
- 144.69
- Open
- 144.33
- Bid
- 144.05
- Ask
- 144.35
- Low
- 143.85
- High
- 144.47
- Volume
- 2.341 K
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- 3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.48%
- Year Change
- 14.69%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev