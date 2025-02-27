QuotesSections
ITOT: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

144.05 USD 0.64 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ITOT exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 143.85 and at a high of 144.47.

Daily Range
143.85 144.47
Year Range
105.00 144.78
Previous Close
144.69
Open
144.33
Bid
144.05
Ask
144.35
Low
143.85
High
144.47
Volume
2.341 K
Daily Change
-0.44%
Month Change
3.23%
6 Months Change
18.48%
Year Change
14.69%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev