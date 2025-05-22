Dövizler / IAC
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
IAC: IAC Inc
36.23 USD 1.77 (4.66%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IAC fiyatı bugün -4.66% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 36.20 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.05 aralığında işlem gördü.
IAC Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IAC haberleri
- Bending Spoons to acquire Vimeo in $1.38 billion all-cash deal
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- IAC at Oppenheimer Conference: Digital Growth and Strategic Insights
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On IAC After Q2 Results - IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Jefferies lowers IAC stock price target to $45 from $51, maintains Buy rating
- Goldman Sachs raises IAC stock price target to $46 on digital growth
- IAC Inc. (IAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IAC Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IAC)
- IAC (IAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- IAC (IAC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- IAC shares slide 4% as revenue misses expectations in second quarter
- IAC Q2 2025 slides reveal 15% EBITDA growth, claims shares trading at substantial discount
- Dotdash Meredith rebrands as People Inc, honors media legacy
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Commentary
- Right Tail Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- IAC: Its 20% MGM Stake Makes The Stock A Buy (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Angi: Look Where The Incentives Are (NASDAQ:ANGI)
- Vimeo adds three tech industry veterans to board of directors
- IAC shares target cut to $47 by Citizens JMP, retains optimism
- Dotdash Meredith to issue $400 million in senior notes
- Care.com Debuts Bold New Look and Enhanced Product Experience, Unlocking the Brand’s Next Chapter
- Can media company spinoffs of brands like CNN and CNBC be good for investors? Here’s what history tells us.
- RGA Investment Advisors Q1 2025 Investment Commentary
- Vimeo to Present at Upcoming Jefferies and TD Cowen Conferences
Günlük aralık
36.20 38.05
Yıllık aralık
32.04 55.16
- Önceki kapanış
- 38.00
- Açılış
- 38.05
- Satış
- 36.23
- Alış
- 36.53
- Düşük
- 36.20
- Yüksek
- 38.05
- Hacim
- 2.997 K
- Günlük değişim
- -4.66%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.58%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -4.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- -32.39%
21 Eylül, Pazar