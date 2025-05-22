Valute / IAC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IAC: IAC Inc
36.23 USD 1.77 (4.66%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IAC ha avuto una variazione del -4.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.20 e ad un massimo di 38.05.
Segui le dinamiche di IAC Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IAC News
- Bending Spoons to acquire Vimeo in $1.38 billion all-cash deal
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- IAC at Oppenheimer Conference: Digital Growth and Strategic Insights
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On IAC After Q2 Results - IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Jefferies lowers IAC stock price target to $45 from $51, maintains Buy rating
- Goldman Sachs raises IAC stock price target to $46 on digital growth
- IAC Inc. (IAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IAC Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IAC)
- IAC (IAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- IAC (IAC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- IAC shares slide 4% as revenue misses expectations in second quarter
- IAC Q2 2025 slides reveal 15% EBITDA growth, claims shares trading at substantial discount
- Dotdash Meredith rebrands as People Inc, honors media legacy
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Commentary
- Right Tail Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- IAC: Its 20% MGM Stake Makes The Stock A Buy (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Angi: Look Where The Incentives Are (NASDAQ:ANGI)
- Vimeo adds three tech industry veterans to board of directors
- IAC shares target cut to $47 by Citizens JMP, retains optimism
- Dotdash Meredith to issue $400 million in senior notes
- Care.com Debuts Bold New Look and Enhanced Product Experience, Unlocking the Brand’s Next Chapter
- Can media company spinoffs of brands like CNN and CNBC be good for investors? Here’s what history tells us.
- RGA Investment Advisors Q1 2025 Investment Commentary
- Vimeo to Present at Upcoming Jefferies and TD Cowen Conferences
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.20 38.05
Intervallo Annuale
32.04 55.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.00
- Apertura
- 38.05
- Bid
- 36.23
- Ask
- 36.53
- Minimo
- 36.20
- Massimo
- 38.05
- Volume
- 2.997 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.39%
20 settembre, sabato