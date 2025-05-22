QuotazioniSezioni
IAC
IAC: IAC Inc

36.23 USD 1.77 (4.66%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IAC ha avuto una variazione del -4.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.20 e ad un massimo di 38.05.

Segui le dinamiche di IAC Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.20 38.05
Intervallo Annuale
32.04 55.16
Chiusura Precedente
38.00
Apertura
38.05
Bid
36.23
Ask
36.53
Minimo
36.20
Massimo
38.05
Volume
2.997 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.66%
Variazione Mensile
0.58%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.56%
Variazione Annuale
-32.39%
20 settembre, sabato