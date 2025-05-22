货币 / IAC
IAC: IAC Inc
36.96 USD 0.30 (0.82%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IAC汇率已更改0.82%。当日，交易品种以低点36.81和高点37.32进行交易。
关注IAC Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IAC新闻
- Bending Spoons to acquire Vimeo in $1.38 billion all-cash deal
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- IAC at Oppenheimer Conference: Digital Growth and Strategic Insights
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On IAC After Q2 Results - IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Jefferies lowers IAC stock price target to $45 from $51, maintains Buy rating
- Goldman Sachs raises IAC stock price target to $46 on digital growth
- IAC Inc. (IAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IAC Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IAC)
- IAC (IAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- IAC (IAC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- IAC shares slide 4% as revenue misses expectations in second quarter
- IAC Q2 2025 slides reveal 15% EBITDA growth, claims shares trading at substantial discount
- Dotdash Meredith rebrands as People Inc, honors media legacy
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Commentary
- Right Tail Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- IAC: Its 20% MGM Stake Makes The Stock A Buy (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Angi: Look Where The Incentives Are (NASDAQ:ANGI)
- Vimeo adds three tech industry veterans to board of directors
- IAC shares target cut to $47 by Citizens JMP, retains optimism
- Dotdash Meredith to issue $400 million in senior notes
- Care.com Debuts Bold New Look and Enhanced Product Experience, Unlocking the Brand’s Next Chapter
- Can media company spinoffs of brands like CNN and CNBC be good for investors? Here’s what history tells us.
- RGA Investment Advisors Q1 2025 Investment Commentary
- Vimeo to Present at Upcoming Jefferies and TD Cowen Conferences
日范围
36.81 37.32
年范围
32.04 55.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 36.66
- 开盘价
- 36.89
- 卖价
- 36.96
- 买价
- 37.26
- 最低价
- 36.81
- 最高价
- 37.32
- 交易量
- 829
- 日变化
- 0.82%
- 月变化
- 2.61%
- 6个月变化
- -2.63%
- 年变化
- -31.03%
