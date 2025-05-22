Currencies / IAC
IAC: IAC Inc
36.47 USD 0.40 (1.11%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IAC exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.00 and at a high of 36.52.
Follow IAC Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IAC News
- Bending Spoons to acquire Vimeo in $1.38 billion all-cash deal
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- IAC at Oppenheimer Conference: Digital Growth and Strategic Insights
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On IAC After Q2 Results - IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Jefferies lowers IAC stock price target to $45 from $51, maintains Buy rating
- Goldman Sachs raises IAC stock price target to $46 on digital growth
- IAC Inc. (IAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IAC Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IAC)
- IAC (IAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- IAC (IAC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- IAC shares slide 4% as revenue misses expectations in second quarter
- IAC Q2 2025 slides reveal 15% EBITDA growth, claims shares trading at substantial discount
- Dotdash Meredith rebrands as People Inc, honors media legacy
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Commentary
- Right Tail Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- IAC: Its 20% MGM Stake Makes The Stock A Buy (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Angi: Look Where The Incentives Are (NASDAQ:ANGI)
- Vimeo adds three tech industry veterans to board of directors
- IAC shares target cut to $47 by Citizens JMP, retains optimism
- Dotdash Meredith to issue $400 million in senior notes
- Care.com Debuts Bold New Look and Enhanced Product Experience, Unlocking the Brand’s Next Chapter
- Can media company spinoffs of brands like CNN and CNBC be good for investors? Here’s what history tells us.
- RGA Investment Advisors Q1 2025 Investment Commentary
- Vimeo to Present at Upcoming Jefferies and TD Cowen Conferences
Daily Range
36.00 36.52
Year Range
32.04 55.16
- Previous Close
- 36.07
- Open
- 36.18
- Bid
- 36.47
- Ask
- 36.77
- Low
- 36.00
- High
- 36.52
- Volume
- 1.013 K
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- 1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.93%
- Year Change
- -31.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%