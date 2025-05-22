Divisas / IAC
IAC: IAC Inc
36.98 USD 0.32 (0.87%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IAC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.87%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 36.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 37.67.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas IAC Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IAC News
Rango diario
36.68 37.67
Rango anual
32.04 55.16
- Cierres anteriores
- 36.66
- Open
- 36.89
- Bid
- 36.98
- Ask
- 37.28
- Low
- 36.68
- High
- 37.67
- Volumen
- 3.732 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.87%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.58%
- Cambio anual
- -30.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B