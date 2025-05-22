Devises / IAC
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
IAC: IAC Inc
36.23 USD 1.77 (4.66%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IAC a changé de -4.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 36.20 et à un maximum de 38.05.
Suivez la dynamique IAC Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IAC Nouvelles
- Bending Spoons to acquire Vimeo in $1.38 billion all-cash deal
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- IAC at Oppenheimer Conference: Digital Growth and Strategic Insights
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On IAC After Q2 Results - IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Jefferies lowers IAC stock price target to $45 from $51, maintains Buy rating
- Goldman Sachs raises IAC stock price target to $46 on digital growth
- IAC Inc. (IAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IAC Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IAC)
- IAC (IAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- IAC (IAC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- IAC shares slide 4% as revenue misses expectations in second quarter
- IAC Q2 2025 slides reveal 15% EBITDA growth, claims shares trading at substantial discount
- Dotdash Meredith rebrands as People Inc, honors media legacy
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Commentary
- Right Tail Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- IAC: Its 20% MGM Stake Makes The Stock A Buy (NASDAQ:IAC)
- Angi: Look Where The Incentives Are (NASDAQ:ANGI)
- Vimeo adds three tech industry veterans to board of directors
- IAC shares target cut to $47 by Citizens JMP, retains optimism
- Dotdash Meredith to issue $400 million in senior notes
- Care.com Debuts Bold New Look and Enhanced Product Experience, Unlocking the Brand’s Next Chapter
- Can media company spinoffs of brands like CNN and CNBC be good for investors? Here’s what history tells us.
- RGA Investment Advisors Q1 2025 Investment Commentary
- Vimeo to Present at Upcoming Jefferies and TD Cowen Conferences
Range quotidien
36.20 38.05
Range Annuel
32.04 55.16
- Clôture Précédente
- 38.00
- Ouverture
- 38.05
- Bid
- 36.23
- Ask
- 36.53
- Plus Bas
- 36.20
- Plus Haut
- 38.05
- Volume
- 2.997 K
- Changement quotidien
- -4.66%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.58%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -4.56%
- Changement Annuel
- -32.39%
20 septembre, samedi