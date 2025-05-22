CotationsSections
IAC: IAC Inc

36.23 USD 1.77 (4.66%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IAC a changé de -4.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 36.20 et à un maximum de 38.05.

Suivez la dynamique IAC Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

IAC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
36.20 38.05
Range Annuel
32.04 55.16
Clôture Précédente
38.00
Ouverture
38.05
Bid
36.23
Ask
36.53
Plus Bas
36.20
Plus Haut
38.05
Volume
2.997 K
Changement quotidien
-4.66%
Changement Mensuel
0.58%
Changement à 6 Mois
-4.56%
Changement Annuel
-32.39%
