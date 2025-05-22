クォートセクション
通貨 / IAC
IAC: IAC Inc

38.00 USD 1.02 (2.76%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IACの今日の為替レートは、2.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.93の安値と38.09の高値で取引されました。

IAC Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
36.93 38.09
1年のレンジ
32.04 55.16
以前の終値
36.98
始値
37.25
買値
38.00
買値
38.30
安値
36.93
高値
38.09
出来高
3.464 K
1日の変化
2.76%
1ヶ月の変化
5.50%
6ヶ月の変化
0.11%
1年の変化
-29.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K