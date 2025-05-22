通貨 / IAC
IAC: IAC Inc
38.00 USD 1.02 (2.76%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IACの今日の為替レートは、2.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.93の安値と38.09の高値で取引されました。
IAC Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
36.93 38.09
1年のレンジ
32.04 55.16
- 以前の終値
- 36.98
- 始値
- 37.25
- 買値
- 38.00
- 買値
- 38.30
- 安値
- 36.93
- 高値
- 38.09
- 出来高
- 3.464 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.11%
- 1年の変化
- -29.09%
