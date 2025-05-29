Währungen / IAC
IAC: IAC Inc
38.00 USD 1.02 (2.76%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IAC hat sich für heute um 2.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 36.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die IAC Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IAC News
Tagesspanne
36.93 38.09
Jahresspanne
32.04 55.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 36.98
- Eröffnung
- 37.25
- Bid
- 38.00
- Ask
- 38.30
- Tief
- 36.93
- Hoch
- 38.09
- Volumen
- 3.464 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.76%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.11%
- Jahresänderung
- -29.09%
