IAC: IAC Inc

38.00 USD 1.02 (2.76%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IAC hat sich für heute um 2.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 36.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.09 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die IAC Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
36.93 38.09
Jahresspanne
32.04 55.16
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
36.98
Eröffnung
37.25
Bid
38.00
Ask
38.30
Tief
36.93
Hoch
38.09
Volumen
3.464 K
Tagesänderung
2.76%
Monatsänderung
5.50%
6-Monatsänderung
0.11%
Jahresänderung
-29.09%
