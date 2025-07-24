FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GTES
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc

25.29 USD 0.57 (2.20%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GTES fiyatı bugün -2.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.29 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.03 aralığında işlem gördü.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GTES haberleri

Günlük aralık
25.29 26.03
Yıllık aralık
14.70 26.42
Önceki kapanış
25.86
Açılış
26.03
Satış
25.29
Alış
25.59
Düşük
25.29
Yüksek
26.03
Hacim
4.155 K
Günlük değişim
-2.20%
Aylık değişim
-0.08%
6 aylık değişim
38.05%
Yıllık değişim
43.61%
21 Eylül, Pazar