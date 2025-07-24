Dövizler / GTES
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc
25.29 USD 0.57 (2.20%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GTES fiyatı bugün -2.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.29 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.03 aralığında işlem gördü.
Gates Industrial Corporation plc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
GTES haberleri
Günlük aralık
25.29 26.03
Yıllık aralık
14.70 26.42
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.86
- Açılış
- 26.03
- Satış
- 25.29
- Alış
- 25.59
- Düşük
- 25.29
- Yüksek
- 26.03
- Hacim
- 4.155 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.20%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.08%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 38.05%
- Yıllık değişim
- 43.61%
21 Eylül, Pazar