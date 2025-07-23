货币 / GTES
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc
25.34 USD 0.09 (0.36%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GTES汇率已更改0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点25.14和高点25.48进行交易。
关注Gates Industrial Corporation plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
25.14 25.48
年范围
14.70 26.42
- 前一天收盘价
- 25.25
- 开盘价
- 25.27
- 卖价
- 25.34
- 买价
- 25.64
- 最低价
- 25.14
- 最高价
- 25.48
- 交易量
- 595
- 日变化
- 0.36%
- 月变化
- 0.12%
- 6个月变化
- 38.32%
- 年变化
- 43.90%
