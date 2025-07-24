Divisas / GTES
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc
25.20 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GTES de hoy ha cambiado un -0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.79.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Gates Industrial Corporation plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTES News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Gates Industrial Stock Options
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high at 26.35 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Gates Industrial (GTES) Stock
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Gates Industrial (GTES) is a Great Choice
- Gates Industrial: Reasons To Remain Optimistic (NYSE:GTES)
- Is Graham (GHM) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- This Devon Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ), Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO)
- JP Morgan starts Gates Industrial at Overweight, sees 39% upside on growth shift
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high at 25.74 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Donaldson (DCI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Earnings call transcript: Gates Industrial Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Gates Industrial (GTES) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Gates Industrial Q2 2025 slides: Raises guidance as margins remain strong
- Gates Industrial Corp earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high of 25.32 USD
- Heartland Small Cap Value Plus Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dover Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Raises '25 View
Rango diario
24.92 25.79
Rango anual
14.70 26.42
- Cierres anteriores
- 25.25
- Open
- 25.27
- Bid
- 25.20
- Ask
- 25.50
- Low
- 24.92
- High
- 25.79
- Volumen
- 3.824 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.43%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 37.55%
- Cambio anual
- 43.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B