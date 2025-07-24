CotizacionesSecciones
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc

25.20 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GTES de hoy ha cambiado un -0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.79.

El tipo de cambio de GTES de hoy ha cambiado un -0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.79.

Rango diario
24.92 25.79
Rango anual
14.70 26.42
Cierres anteriores
25.25
Open
25.27
Bid
25.20
Ask
25.50
Low
24.92
High
25.79
Volumen
3.824 K
Cambio diario
-0.20%
Cambio mensual
-0.43%
Cambio a 6 meses
37.55%
Cambio anual
43.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B