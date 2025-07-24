Valute / GTES
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc
25.29 USD 0.57 (2.20%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GTES ha avuto una variazione del -2.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.29 e ad un massimo di 26.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GTES News
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.29 26.03
Intervallo Annuale
14.70 26.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.86
- Apertura
- 26.03
- Bid
- 25.29
- Ask
- 25.59
- Minimo
- 25.29
- Massimo
- 26.03
- Volume
- 4.155 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 43.61%
