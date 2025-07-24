Devises / GTES
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc
25.29 USD 0.57 (2.20%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GTES a changé de -2.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.29 et à un maximum de 26.03.
Suivez la dynamique Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTES Nouvelles
- Implied Volatility Surging for Gates Industrial Stock Options
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high at 26.35 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Gates Industrial (GTES) Stock
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Gates Industrial (GTES) is a Great Choice
- Gates Industrial: Reasons To Remain Optimistic (NYSE:GTES)
- Is Graham (GHM) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- This Devon Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ), Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO)
- JP Morgan starts Gates Industrial at Overweight, sees 39% upside on growth shift
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high at 25.74 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Donaldson (DCI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Earnings call transcript: Gates Industrial Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Gates Industrial (GTES) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Gates Industrial Q2 2025 slides: Raises guidance as margins remain strong
- Gates Industrial Corp earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high of 25.32 USD
- Heartland Small Cap Value Plus Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dover Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Raises '25 View
Range quotidien
25.29 26.03
Range Annuel
14.70 26.42
- Clôture Précédente
- 25.86
- Ouverture
- 26.03
- Bid
- 25.29
- Ask
- 25.59
- Plus Bas
- 25.29
- Plus Haut
- 26.03
- Volume
- 4.155 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.08%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 38.05%
- Changement Annuel
- 43.61%
20 septembre, samedi