CotationsSections
Devises / GTES
Retour à Actions

GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc

25.29 USD 0.57 (2.20%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GTES a changé de -2.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.29 et à un maximum de 26.03.

Suivez la dynamique Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GTES Nouvelles

Range quotidien
25.29 26.03
Range Annuel
14.70 26.42
Clôture Précédente
25.86
Ouverture
26.03
Bid
25.29
Ask
25.59
Plus Bas
25.29
Plus Haut
26.03
Volume
4.155 K
Changement quotidien
-2.20%
Changement Mensuel
-0.08%
Changement à 6 Mois
38.05%
Changement Annuel
43.61%
20 septembre, samedi