통화 / GTES
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc
25.29 USD 0.57 (2.20%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GTES 환율이 오늘 -2.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.29이고 고가는 26.03이었습니다.
Gates Industrial Corporation plc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTES News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Gates Industrial Stock Options
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high at 26.35 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Gates Industrial (GTES) Stock
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Gates Industrial (GTES) is a Great Choice
- Gates Industrial: Reasons To Remain Optimistic (NYSE:GTES)
- Is Graham (GHM) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- This Devon Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ), Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO)
- JP Morgan starts Gates Industrial at Overweight, sees 39% upside on growth shift
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high at 25.74 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Donaldson (DCI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Earnings call transcript: Gates Industrial Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Gates Industrial (GTES) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Gates Industrial Q2 2025 slides: Raises guidance as margins remain strong
- Gates Industrial Corp earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high of 25.32 USD
- Heartland Small Cap Value Plus Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dover Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Raises '25 View
일일 변동 비율
25.29 26.03
년간 변동
14.70 26.42
- 이전 종가
- 25.86
- 시가
- 26.03
- Bid
- 25.29
- Ask
- 25.59
- 저가
- 25.29
- 고가
- 26.03
- 볼륨
- 4.155 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.20%
- 월 변동
- -0.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 43.61%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K