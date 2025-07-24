Währungen / GTES
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc
25.86 USD 0.66 (2.62%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GTES hat sich für heute um 2.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.97 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gates Industrial Corporation plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTES News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Gates Industrial Stock Options
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high at 26.35 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Gates Industrial (GTES) Stock
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Gates Industrial (GTES) is a Great Choice
- Gates Industrial: Reasons To Remain Optimistic (NYSE:GTES)
- Is Graham (GHM) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- This Devon Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ), Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO)
- JP Morgan starts Gates Industrial at Overweight, sees 39% upside on growth shift
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high at 25.74 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Donaldson (DCI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Earnings call transcript: Gates Industrial Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Gates Industrial (GTES) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Gates Industrial Q2 2025 slides: Raises guidance as margins remain strong
- Gates Industrial Corp earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Gates Industrial stock hits all-time high of 25.32 USD
- Heartland Small Cap Value Plus Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dover Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Raises '25 View
Tagesspanne
25.24 25.97
Jahresspanne
14.70 26.42
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 25.20
- Eröffnung
- 25.44
- Bid
- 25.86
- Ask
- 26.16
- Tief
- 25.24
- Hoch
- 25.97
- Volumen
- 3.397 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.62%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.17%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 41.16%
- Jahresänderung
- 46.85%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K