GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc

25.86 USD 0.66 (2.62%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GTES hat sich für heute um 2.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.97 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Gates Industrial Corporation plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
25.24 25.97
Jahresspanne
14.70 26.42
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
25.20
Eröffnung
25.44
Bid
25.86
Ask
26.16
Tief
25.24
Hoch
25.97
Volumen
3.397 K
Tagesänderung
2.62%
Monatsänderung
2.17%
6-Monatsänderung
41.16%
Jahresänderung
46.85%
