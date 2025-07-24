通貨 / GTES
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc
25.86 USD 0.66 (2.62%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GTESの今日の為替レートは、2.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.24の安値と25.97の高値で取引されました。
Gates Industrial Corporation plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GTES News
1日のレンジ
25.24 25.97
1年のレンジ
14.70 26.42
- 以前の終値
- 25.20
- 始値
- 25.44
- 買値
- 25.86
- 買値
- 26.16
- 安値
- 25.24
- 高値
- 25.97
- 出来高
- 3.397 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.16%
- 1年の変化
- 46.85%
