通貨 / GTES
GTES: Gates Industrial Corporation plc

25.86 USD 0.66 (2.62%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GTESの今日の為替レートは、2.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.24の安値と25.97の高値で取引されました。

Gates Industrial Corporation plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

GTES News

1日のレンジ
25.24 25.97
1年のレンジ
14.70 26.42
以前の終値
25.20
始値
25.44
買値
25.86
買値
26.16
安値
25.24
高値
25.97
出来高
3.397 K
1日の変化
2.62%
1ヶ月の変化
2.17%
6ヶ月の変化
41.16%
1年の変化
46.85%
