Dövizler / GETY
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
GETY: Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A
2.06 USD 0.02 (0.98%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GETY fiyatı bugün 0.98% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.10 aralığında işlem gördü.
Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GETY haberleri
- Shutterstock ve Getty Images birleşme için borç değişikliği şartından vazgeçti
- Shutterstock and Getty Images waive debt modification condition for merger
- Getty Images 300 milyon dolarlık kıdemli tahviller için takas teklifi başlattı
- Getty Images launches exchange offer for $300 million senior notes
- UK’s CMA launches investigation into Getty Images/Shutterstock deal
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Getty Images Tops Q2 Estimates, Stays ‘On Track’ for 2025 Outlook - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Getty Images shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Getty Images Holdings earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- NCR Atleos (NATL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cramer Recommends This 'Really, Really Good' Energy Stock - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- 5 Companies Using AI To Build Value, Not Buzz
- Hollywood Showdown Begins: Disney And Universal Sue $300M AI Startup Midjourney For 'Bottomless Pit Of Plagiarism' In Blockbuster Case - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Shutterstock: The Getty Images Merger Is An Excellent Arbitrage Opportunity (NYSE:SSTK)
- Why Getty Images Stock Was Soaring This Week
- Shutterstock and Getty stocks rise after merger approval
- Shutterstock Shares Jump As Shareholders Approve Merger With Getty Images - Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK), Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Shutterstock stockholders approve merger with Getty Images
- Getty’s landmark UK lawsuit on copyright and AI set to begin
- Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 2025 Tribeca Festival
- 3 Companies Under Threat From the Economic Singularity
Günlük aralık
2.01 2.10
Yıllık aralık
1.25 4.49
- Önceki kapanış
- 2.04
- Açılış
- 2.08
- Satış
- 2.06
- Alış
- 2.36
- Düşük
- 2.01
- Yüksek
- 2.10
- Hacim
- 386
- Günlük değişim
- 0.98%
- Aylık değişim
- 15.73%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.47%
- Yıllık değişim
- -45.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar