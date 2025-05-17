FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GETY
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

GETY: Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A

2.06 USD 0.02 (0.98%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GETY fiyatı bugün 0.98% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.10 aralığında işlem gördü.

Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GETY haberleri

Günlük aralık
2.01 2.10
Yıllık aralık
1.25 4.49
Önceki kapanış
2.04
Açılış
2.08
Satış
2.06
Alış
2.36
Düşük
2.01
Yüksek
2.10
Hacim
386
Günlük değişim
0.98%
Aylık değişim
15.73%
6 aylık değişim
20.47%
Yıllık değişim
-45.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar