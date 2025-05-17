QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GETY
Tornare a Azioni

GETY: Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A

2.06 USD 0.02 (0.98%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GETY ha avuto una variazione del 0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.01 e ad un massimo di 2.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GETY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.01 2.10
Intervallo Annuale
1.25 4.49
Chiusura Precedente
2.04
Apertura
2.08
Bid
2.06
Ask
2.36
Minimo
2.01
Massimo
2.10
Volume
386
Variazione giornaliera
0.98%
Variazione Mensile
15.73%
Variazione Semestrale
20.47%
Variazione Annuale
-45.65%
20 settembre, sabato