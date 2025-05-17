通貨 / GETY
GETY: Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A
2.04 USD 0.03 (1.49%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GETYの今日の為替レートは、1.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.00の安値と2.07の高値で取引されました。
Getty Images Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.00 2.07
1年のレンジ
1.25 4.49
- 以前の終値
- 2.01
- 始値
- 2.02
- 買値
- 2.04
- 買値
- 2.34
- 安値
- 2.00
- 高値
- 2.07
- 出来高
- 440
- 1日の変化
- 1.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.30%
- 1年の変化
- -46.17%
