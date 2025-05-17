Währungen / GETY
GETY: Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A
2.03 USD 0.01 (0.49%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GETY hat sich für heute um -0.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.08 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
2.03 2.08
Jahresspanne
1.25 4.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.04
- Eröffnung
- 2.08
- Bid
- 2.03
- Ask
- 2.33
- Tief
- 2.03
- Hoch
- 2.08
- Volumen
- 5
- Tagesänderung
- -0.49%
- Monatsänderung
- 14.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.71%
- Jahresänderung
- -46.44%
