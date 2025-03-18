Currencies / GETY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GETY: Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A
2.07 USD 0.02 (0.98%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GETY exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.00 and at a high of 2.08.
Follow Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GETY News
- UK’s CMA launches investigation into Getty Images/Shutterstock deal
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Getty Images Tops Q2 Estimates, Stays ‘On Track’ for 2025 Outlook - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Getty Images shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Getty Images Holdings earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- NCR Atleos (NATL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cramer Recommends This 'Really, Really Good' Energy Stock - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- 5 Companies Using AI To Build Value, Not Buzz
- Hollywood Showdown Begins: Disney And Universal Sue $300M AI Startup Midjourney For 'Bottomless Pit Of Plagiarism' In Blockbuster Case - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Shutterstock: The Getty Images Merger Is An Excellent Arbitrage Opportunity (NYSE:SSTK)
- Why Getty Images Stock Was Soaring This Week
- Shutterstock and Getty stocks rise after merger approval
- Shutterstock Shares Jump As Shareholders Approve Merger With Getty Images - Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK), Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Shutterstock stockholders approve merger with Getty Images
- Getty’s landmark UK lawsuit on copyright and AI set to begin
- Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 2025 Tribeca Festival
- 3 Companies Under Threat From the Economic Singularity
- Getty Images Reports Q1 Results Below Estimates, Raises FY25 Guidance, Shares Slide - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- 5 Key Investment Trends To Watch For The Next Decade
- Getty Images Beats Earnings Expectations, But Analyst Downgrades 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Forecast - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- US Futures Show Caution Among Investors Ahead Of FOMC Meeting: Analysts Say Only Certainty Is That 'Things Will Remain Uncertain For The Time Being' - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT)
Daily Range
2.00 2.08
Year Range
1.25 4.49
- Previous Close
- 2.05
- Open
- 2.00
- Bid
- 2.07
- Ask
- 2.37
- Low
- 2.00
- High
- 2.08
- Volume
- 287
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 16.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.05%
- Year Change
- -45.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%