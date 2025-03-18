Moedas / GETY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GETY: Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A
2.03 USD 0.02 (1.00%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GETY para hoje mudou para 1.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.01 e o mais alto foi 2.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GETY Notícias
- UK’s CMA launches investigation into Getty Images/Shutterstock deal
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Getty Images Tops Q2 Estimates, Stays ‘On Track’ for 2025 Outlook - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Getty Images shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Getty Images Holdings earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- NCR Atleos (NATL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cramer Recommends This 'Really, Really Good' Energy Stock - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- 5 Companies Using AI To Build Value, Not Buzz
- Hollywood Showdown Begins: Disney And Universal Sue $300M AI Startup Midjourney For 'Bottomless Pit Of Plagiarism' In Blockbuster Case - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Shutterstock: The Getty Images Merger Is An Excellent Arbitrage Opportunity (NYSE:SSTK)
- Why Getty Images Stock Was Soaring This Week
- Shutterstock and Getty stocks rise after merger approval
- Shutterstock Shares Jump As Shareholders Approve Merger With Getty Images - Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK), Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Shutterstock stockholders approve merger with Getty Images
- Getty’s landmark UK lawsuit on copyright and AI set to begin
- Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 2025 Tribeca Festival
- 3 Companies Under Threat From the Economic Singularity
- Getty Images Reports Q1 Results Below Estimates, Raises FY25 Guidance, Shares Slide - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- 5 Key Investment Trends To Watch For The Next Decade
- Getty Images Beats Earnings Expectations, But Analyst Downgrades 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Forecast - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- US Futures Show Caution Among Investors Ahead Of FOMC Meeting: Analysts Say Only Certainty Is That 'Things Will Remain Uncertain For The Time Being' - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT)
Faixa diária
2.01 2.07
Faixa anual
1.25 4.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.01
- Open
- 2.02
- Bid
- 2.03
- Ask
- 2.33
- Low
- 2.01
- High
- 2.07
- Volume
- 121
- Mudança diária
- 1.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.71%
- Mudança anual
- -46.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh