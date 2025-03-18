货币 / GETY
GETY: Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A
2.07 USD 0.02 (0.98%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GETY汇率已更改0.98%。当日，交易品种以低点2.00和高点2.08进行交易。
关注Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GETY新闻
- UK’s CMA launches investigation into Getty Images/Shutterstock deal
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Getty Images Tops Q2 Estimates, Stays ‘On Track’ for 2025 Outlook - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Getty Images shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Getty Images Holdings earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- NCR Atleos (NATL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cramer Recommends This 'Really, Really Good' Energy Stock - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- 5 Companies Using AI To Build Value, Not Buzz
- Hollywood Showdown Begins: Disney And Universal Sue $300M AI Startup Midjourney For 'Bottomless Pit Of Plagiarism' In Blockbuster Case - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Shutterstock: The Getty Images Merger Is An Excellent Arbitrage Opportunity (NYSE:SSTK)
- Why Getty Images Stock Was Soaring This Week
- Shutterstock and Getty stocks rise after merger approval
- Shutterstock Shares Jump As Shareholders Approve Merger With Getty Images - Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK), Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Shutterstock stockholders approve merger with Getty Images
- Getty’s landmark UK lawsuit on copyright and AI set to begin
- Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 2025 Tribeca Festival
- 3 Companies Under Threat From the Economic Singularity
- Getty Images Reports Q1 Results Below Estimates, Raises FY25 Guidance, Shares Slide - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- 5 Key Investment Trends To Watch For The Next Decade
- Getty Images Beats Earnings Expectations, But Analyst Downgrades 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Forecast - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- US Futures Show Caution Among Investors Ahead Of FOMC Meeting: Analysts Say Only Certainty Is That 'Things Will Remain Uncertain For The Time Being' - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT)
日范围
2.00 2.08
年范围
1.25 4.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.05
- 开盘价
- 2.00
- 卖价
- 2.07
- 买价
- 2.37
- 最低价
- 2.00
- 最高价
- 2.08
- 交易量
- 287
- 日变化
- 0.98%
- 月变化
- 16.29%
- 6个月变化
- 21.05%
- 年变化
- -45.38%
