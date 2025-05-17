통화 / GETY
GETY: Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A
2.06 USD 0.02 (0.98%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GETY 환율이 오늘 0.98%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.01이고 고가는 2.10이었습니다.
Getty Images Holdings Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GETY News
- 셔터스톡, 게티 이미지 합병 조건 완화
- Shutterstock and Getty Images waive debt modification condition for merger
- 게티 이미지, 3억 달러 규모 선순위 채권 교환 제안
- Getty Images launches exchange offer for $300 million senior notes
- UK’s CMA launches investigation into Getty Images/Shutterstock deal
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Getty Images Tops Q2 Estimates, Stays ‘On Track’ for 2025 Outlook - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Getty Images shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Getty Images Holdings earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- NCR Atleos (NATL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cramer Recommends This 'Really, Really Good' Energy Stock - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- 5 Companies Using AI To Build Value, Not Buzz
- Hollywood Showdown Begins: Disney And Universal Sue $300M AI Startup Midjourney For 'Bottomless Pit Of Plagiarism' In Blockbuster Case - Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Shutterstock: The Getty Images Merger Is An Excellent Arbitrage Opportunity (NYSE:SSTK)
- Why Getty Images Stock Was Soaring This Week
- Shutterstock and Getty stocks rise after merger approval
- Shutterstock Shares Jump As Shareholders Approve Merger With Getty Images - Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK), Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY)
- Shutterstock stockholders approve merger with Getty Images
- Getty’s landmark UK lawsuit on copyright and AI set to begin
- Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 2025 Tribeca Festival
- 3 Companies Under Threat From the Economic Singularity
일일 변동 비율
2.01 2.10
년간 변동
1.25 4.49
20 9월, 토요일