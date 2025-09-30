- Genel bakış
FLYX-WT: FLYEXCLUSIVE INC.
FLYX-WT fiyatı bugün 4.47% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.2900 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.2900 aralığında işlem gördü.
FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is FLYX-WT stock price today?
FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. stock is priced at 0.2900 today. It trades within 4.47%, yesterday's close was 0.2776, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FLYX-WT shows these updates.
Does FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. stock pay dividends?
FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. is currently valued at 0.2900. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FLYX-WT movements.
How to buy FLYX-WT stock?
You can buy FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. shares at the current price of 0.2900. Orders are usually placed near 0.2900 or 0.2930, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLYX-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLYX-WT stock?
Investing in FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.0514 - 0.5768 and current price 0.2900. Many compare -2.52% and 241.18% before placing orders at 0.2900 or 0.2930. Explore the FLYX-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. in the past year was 0.5768. Within 0.0514 - 0.5768, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2776 helps spot resistance levels. Track FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. performance using the live chart.
What are FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. (FLYX-WT) over the year was 0.0514. Comparing it with the current 0.2900 and 0.0514 - 0.5768 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLYX-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLYX-WT stock split?
FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.2776, and -30.12% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.2776
- Açılış
- 0.2900
- Satış
- 0.2900
- Alış
- 0.2930
- Düşük
- 0.2900
- Yüksek
- 0.2900
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- 4.47%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 241.18%
- Yıllık değişim
- -30.12%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4