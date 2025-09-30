- 개요
FLYX-WT: FLYEXCLUSIVE INC.
FLYX-WT 환율이 오늘 4.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.2900이고 고가는 0.2900이었습니다.
FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is FLYX-WT stock price today?
FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. stock is priced at 0.2900 today. It trades within 4.47%, yesterday's close was 0.2776, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FLYX-WT shows these updates.
Does FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. stock pay dividends?
FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. is currently valued at 0.2900. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FLYX-WT movements.
How to buy FLYX-WT stock?
You can buy FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. shares at the current price of 0.2900. Orders are usually placed near 0.2900 or 0.2930, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLYX-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLYX-WT stock?
Investing in FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.0514 - 0.5768 and current price 0.2900. Many compare -2.52% and 241.18% before placing orders at 0.2900 or 0.2930. Explore the FLYX-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. in the past year was 0.5768. Within 0.0514 - 0.5768, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2776 helps spot resistance levels. Track FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. performance using the live chart.
What are FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. (FLYX-WT) over the year was 0.0514. Comparing it with the current 0.2900 and 0.0514 - 0.5768 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLYX-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLYX-WT stock split?
FLYEXCLUSIVE INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.2776, and -30.12% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.2776
- 시가
- 0.2900
- Bid
- 0.2900
- Ask
- 0.2930
- 저가
- 0.2900
- 고가
- 0.2900
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- 4.47%
- 월 변동
- -2.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 241.18%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.12%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4