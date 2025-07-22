Dövizler / EWBC
EWBC: East West Bancorp Inc
108.95 USD 0.75 (0.68%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
EWBC fiyatı bugün -0.68% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 108.42 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 109.61 aralığında işlem gördü.
East West Bancorp Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
EWBC haberleri
Günlük aralık
108.42 109.61
Yıllık aralık
68.27 113.95
- Önceki kapanış
- 109.70
- Açılış
- 109.61
- Satış
- 108.95
- Alış
- 109.25
- Düşük
- 108.42
- Yüksek
- 109.61
- Hacim
- 2.402 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.68%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.29%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 22.24%
- Yıllık değişim
- 32.45%
21 Eylül, Pazar