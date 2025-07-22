Currencies / EWBC
EWBC: East West Bancorp Inc
106.16 USD 1.76 (1.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EWBC exchange rate has changed by -1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.39 and at a high of 107.71.
Follow East West Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
105.39 107.71
Year Range
68.27 113.95
- Previous Close
- 107.92
- Open
- 107.51
- Bid
- 106.16
- Ask
- 106.46
- Low
- 105.39
- High
- 107.71
- Volume
- 584
- Daily Change
- -1.63%
- Month Change
- 2.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.11%
- Year Change
- 29.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%