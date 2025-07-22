QuotesSections
EWBC: East West Bancorp Inc

106.16 USD 1.76 (1.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWBC exchange rate has changed by -1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.39 and at a high of 107.71.

Follow East West Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EWBC News

Daily Range
105.39 107.71
Year Range
68.27 113.95
Previous Close
107.92
Open
107.51
Bid
106.16
Ask
106.46
Low
105.39
High
107.71
Volume
584
Daily Change
-1.63%
Month Change
2.59%
6 Months Change
19.11%
Year Change
29.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%