EWBC: East West Bancorp Inc

108.95 USD 0.75 (0.68%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EWBC ha avuto una variazione del -0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.42 e ad un massimo di 109.61.

Segui le dinamiche di East West Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

EWBC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
108.42 109.61
Intervallo Annuale
68.27 113.95
Chiusura Precedente
109.70
Apertura
109.61
Bid
108.95
Ask
109.25
Minimo
108.42
Massimo
109.61
Volume
2.402 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.68%
Variazione Mensile
5.29%
Variazione Semestrale
22.24%
Variazione Annuale
32.45%
20 settembre, sabato