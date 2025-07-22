Valute / EWBC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EWBC: East West Bancorp Inc
108.95 USD 0.75 (0.68%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EWBC ha avuto una variazione del -0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.42 e ad un massimo di 109.61.
Segui le dinamiche di East West Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWBC News
- East West Bancorp: Like The Resilience In A Shifting Financial Terrain (NASDAQ:EWBC)
- Why East West Bancorp (EWBC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Prospettive "ottimistiche" per le banche statunitensi di media capitalizzazione al 2026, secondo Barclays
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- East West Bancorp (EWBC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- East West Bancorp CRO Irene H sells $835k in stock
- East West Bancorp at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Optimism
- East West Bancorp stock price target raised to $104 from $100 at Piper Sandler
- East West Bancorp stock rating reiterated at Outperform by KBW
- What Makes East West Bancorp (EWBC) a New Buy Stock
- East West Bancorp (EWBC) Could Be a Great Choice
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Hilltop Holdings Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII, Provisions Fall Y/Y
- Prosperity Bancshares Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Lower Expenses
- East West (EWBC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- East West Bancorp Q2 Earnings Top on Higher NII & Non-Interest Income
- East West Bancorp stock price target raised to $125 from $115 at DA Davidson
- East West Bancorp stock price target raised to $124 from $116 at Citi
- Earnings call transcript: East West Bancorp tops Q2 2025 forecasts with strong revenue
- East West Bancorp (EWBC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
108.42 109.61
Intervallo Annuale
68.27 113.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 109.70
- Apertura
- 109.61
- Bid
- 108.95
- Ask
- 109.25
- Minimo
- 108.42
- Massimo
- 109.61
- Volume
- 2.402 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.45%
20 settembre, sabato