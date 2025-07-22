Moedas / EWBC
EWBC: East West Bancorp Inc
108.42 USD 0.89 (0.83%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EWBC para hoje mudou para 0.83%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 107.74 e o mais alto foi 108.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas East West Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
107.74 108.52
Faixa anual
68.27 113.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 107.53
- Open
- 108.08
- Bid
- 108.42
- Ask
- 108.72
- Low
- 107.74
- High
- 108.52
- Volume
- 77
- Mudança diária
- 0.83%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.64%
- Mudança anual
- 31.80%
