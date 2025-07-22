通貨 / EWBC
EWBC: East West Bancorp Inc
109.70 USD 2.17 (2.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EWBCの今日の為替レートは、2.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり107.74の安値と110.35の高値で取引されました。
East West Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
107.74 110.35
1年のレンジ
68.27 113.95
- 以前の終値
- 107.53
- 始値
- 108.08
- 買値
- 109.70
- 買値
- 110.00
- 安値
- 107.74
- 高値
- 110.35
- 出来高
- 1.923 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.08%
- 1年の変化
- 33.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K