EWBC: East West Bancorp Inc

109.70 USD 2.17 (2.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EWBCの今日の為替レートは、2.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり107.74の安値と110.35の高値で取引されました。

East West Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
107.74 110.35
1年のレンジ
68.27 113.95
以前の終値
107.53
始値
108.08
買値
109.70
買値
110.00
安値
107.74
高値
110.35
出来高
1.923 K
1日の変化
2.02%
1ヶ月の変化
6.01%
6ヶ月の変化
23.08%
1年の変化
33.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K